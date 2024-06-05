'Abhi Mujhe Pehle Love Interest Dundna Hai': Sania Mirza Talks About Love Life After Divorce In The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show

Sania Mirza |

Former tennis player Sania Mirza, who is appearing on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', spoke about 'finding a love interest' in her life. A recent promo of the upcoming episode showed Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, and Sift Kaur Samra interacting with host Kapil Sharma.

The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to premiere on Saturday at 8 pm. Kapil reminded Sania that Shah Rukh Khan had once said that he would play her love interest if a film on her was ever made. Sania then told Kapil, "Abhi mujhe pehle love interest dundna hai (I have to find a love interest first)." Saina Nehwal also shared a hilarious anecdote. She said her mom was a huge fan of German tennis player Steffi Graf. After playing badminton for two months, her mom asked her to switch to tennis because she could make more money playing the latter sport.

The caption with the promo reads, "Iss hafte, laughter ke saath karlo game mode on, kyunki India ki incredible sportswomen aa rahi hai. Milo @mcmary.kom, @mirzasaniar, @nehwalsaina and @siftsamra_09 se on The Great Indian Kapil Show, this Saturday, 8pm, only on Netflix!"

The host also shared some hilarious conversation with Mary Kom that this is the first time she has come on the show, and jokes, "Ek ek mukka ho jaye (Let's give a round of punches.)" Talking about Sania's relationship, her sister, Anam Mirza, confirmed the former's divorce from former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in January, saying that they were legally separated for 'some months'.

Taking to Instagram, Anam, who is married to former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin's son Assaduddin, confirmed Sania's divorce from Shoaib, posting, "Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!" Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. They announced the birth of their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.

In January, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik announced that he had tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed.