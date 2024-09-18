Abdu Rozik Ends Engagement With Fiancée Amira After 6 Months Due To Cultural Differences

Photo Via Instagram

Abdu Rozik, who rose to fame after being a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, surprised his fans earlier this year by announcing his engagement to 19-year-old Amira, a resident of Sharjah, UAE. However, after 6 months, he has called off his engagement with his fiancée due to 'cultural difference.'

Speaking to the Times of India, he stated that as their relationship developed, they encountered some cultural differences that ultimately influenced this decision. "I am recognised as a person of determination, which brings challenges in everyday life. It requires a partner who is mentally resilient."

He added that he needs a partner who is "mentally strong and prepared for the journey ahead."

Abdu said that he owes his success to embracing his true self. "I am deeply grateful for my health, and because of who I am, you all know me and have shown incredible support, which has helped me become so well-known," he added.

Further, Abdu stated that he believes that love will find him again when the time is right.

Abdu, who was slated to tie the knot in July, had postponed it for historic title boxing fight on July 6th at Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

Annoucing his engagement, Abdu shared a video of him holding a ring in his hand. He wrote,"I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! 💍 I cannot express to you in words how happy I am 💓 #love #marriage #engagement #life #wedding #romance #lifepartner #engaged."

Abdu shared that his fiancée is studying business administration at a university in Sharjah. He met Amira at Cipriani Dolci at Dubai Mall in February this year.