 Abdu Rozik Delays His July Wedding, Reveals Real Reason
Abdu Rozik, in a recent interview has revealed the reason behind postponing his impending wedding.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
article-image

Social media sensation Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his stint in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16. The popular creator recently announced his engagement and took the internet by frenzy. Abdu, who was all set to tie the knot in July this year has apparently now postponed the wedding.

article-image

The popular creator, in a conversation with ETimes TV revealed the real reason behind postponing his wedding and said that he was offered his first ever title boxing fight and that it has been scheduled for the 6th of July, a day before his wedding was supposed to be held. In order to focus on the boxing match, Abdu has decided to push the wedding ahead so that he can prepare himself well for the match.

Talking about the same, the Bigg Boss 16 fame said, ''"I never imagined that I'll get a chance to fight for a title in my life. After so many good things happening this year for my career and my love life, unfortunately, I have to postpone the wedding as this match will give us huge financial security for the future."

Abdu, who got engaged to Amira on the 24th of April faced a lot of trolling after the announcement. However, the Bigg Boss 16 fame then took to his Instagram handle to address the trolls and had asked them to not mock him for his height.

article-image

