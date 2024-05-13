Abdu Rozik REACTS To People Calling His Wedding Announcement 'Publicity Stunt': 'Just Because I'm Not Like Others...' (EXCLUSIVE)

Singer and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik is all set to marry his fiancé Amira in the UAE in July 2024. The social media sensation has been making headlines ever since he announced his wedding. He got engaged on April 24 in the presence of family members in an intimate ceremony. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Abdu opened up about his wedding plans, how he met Amira, and more.

Sharing his excitement ahead of his wedding, Abdu gushed, "I am very happy and excited. I am also a bit nervous as I want to be a good and caring husband. It has been my dream to get married. I am so happy to have found my love. My wedding day will be very special. I will call everyone. Media will also be there. I want everyone to pray for me."

Opening up about his wife-to-be and how he met her, Abdu shared, "Amira is a sweet 19 year old girl. She is from Sharjah and is currently studying business administration. She loves and respects me as well as my family. What I love the most about her is that she is very caring. We met for the first time at an Italian restaurant. I was there with my friends and she had also come there along with her friends. Amira then asked her friends to get my contact number. They approached my friends who instantly shared it. She messaged me and then we started chatting and understanding each other. We started going out and fell in love."

On May 10, the singer shared his engagement photos on Instagram, however, he did not reveal his bride-to-be's face. Abdu explained, "I come from a country where we are not allowed to show the faces of our wives to people. We both are very religious. We follow the same culture and even she is not comfortable sharing her pictures on social media."

Abdu said he wishes to invite all his friends from India and different parts of the world, including actor and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. "Salman bhai is bada bhaijaan and I am his chota bhaijaan (laughs). Without him, my wedding is incomplete. He called me to congratulate me and showered his blessings on me. He promised me that he will attend my wedding and said we will have fun. I will also invite all my Bigg Boss co-contestants and share my happiness with them. I might also come to Mumbai with Amira after a few months," he said.

Abdu also reacted to those who called his wedding announcement a 'publicity stunt'. "Just because I am not like others, people think I cannot get married. Just like everyone else, I also have a heart. I want to love someone, get married and have babies. There are so many people who are physically challenged. But they settle down and live their life happily. I am aware how people are saying it's a prank and that I'm doing all this for publicity. But the whole world is watching what I'm doing through social media. I have over 8.2 million followers on Instagram. I will never fake something like that," he said.

On being criticised for getting married at a young age of 20, Abdu said, "I have worked hard in life. I am looking after seven members of my family. Yes, I am only 20 years old but I understand life. I am a very strong person," he signed off.