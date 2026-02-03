 'Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt...': Ranveer Singh Turns Revenge Mode On In Dhurandhar 2 FIRST Look Ahead Of Teaser Release
The first-look poster of Dhurandhar 2, officially Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has been unveiled. The intense, revenge-driven avatar of the actor is highlighted, with him captioning, "Ab bigadne ka waqt aa gaya hai." The poster hints at a darker, action-packed sequel, sparking excitement among fans on social media ahead of the teaser release.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 10:11 AM IST
Ranveer Singh | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh, fresh off the success of his blockbuster film Dhurandhar, which released in December 2025, is all set to gear up for the film's sequel, Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Shot in two parts, the sequel is ready for its theatrical release in March 2026. With Dhurandhar just premiering on Netflix, netizens have been raving about his performance and praising his character. Amid this excitement, the first teaser of Dhurandhar 2 is set to be unveiled today, February 3.

Ranveer Singh Shares Dhurandhar 2 First Look

Ahead of the teaser reveal, Ranveer shared the first look from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, showcasing him in a fierce avatar. Dressed in a black trench coat with his hair loose, he stands against a blazing red backdrop with rain pouring down, wearing an intense, angry expression that hints at the full revenge mode he will unleash in the sequel.

Sharing the poster, Singh wrote, "Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai."

'My Beloved Alma Mater...' Ranveer Singh BREAKS Silence On Dhurandhar's Historic ₹1247 Crore...
Celebs React

Soon after Ranveer shared the poster, his industry colleagues flooded the comments with cheers and support ahead of the teaser release. Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, were among those who praised Singh's intense look for Dhurandhar 2.

On Monday, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to announce that the teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release on February 3, captioning it simply, "Tomorrow 12:12."

What To Expect In Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

In the first part, Ranveer's character Hamza targets a bigger enemy, Major Iqbal, the ISI mastermind called Bade Sahab, believed to be behind multiple terror attacks in India. The film delves into Hamza's deep-cover backstory as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Dhurandhar OTT Release: 'Completely F**king Film's Soul'; Netizens Upset With Colour Grading Of...
About Dhurandhar 2

The film is slated for a March 19, 2026, theatrical release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, clashing with Yash and Kiara Advani's Toxic.

Along with Ranveer, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will star Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, reprising their roels from the first part.

Dhurandhar went on to become the highest-grossing single-language Hindi film in India, with net collections crossing Rs 1,000 crore domestically.

