Aaradhya Bachchan Birthday Bash: SRK, Karan, Riteish Deshmukh and their kiddy party made this an all-star affair

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan looked like a beautiful princess as she turned 8-year-old today and the first pictures from the birthday bash including Shah Rukh Khan's family, Riteish Deshmukh and Karan Johar are already here.

While Aaradhya wore a pink gown, looking as pretty as ever, her grandmother and Aishwarya's mom came wearing a blue-green silk saaree at the bash.