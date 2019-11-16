Aaradhya Bachchan Birthday Bash: SRK, Karan, Riteish Deshmukh and their kiddy party made this an all-star affair

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan looked like a beautiful princess as she turned 8-year-old today and the first pictures from the birthday bash including Shah Rukh Khan's family, Riteish Deshmukh and Karan Johar are already here.
While Aaradhya wore a pink gown, looking as pretty as ever, her grandmother and Aishwarya's mom came wearing a blue-green silk saaree at the bash.
Shah Rukh came along with wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam looking dapper as ever in a white jacket.
Meanwhile, Karan Johar came in with daughter Roohi and son Yash wearing an all denim outfit.
Other celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh,Daboo Ratnani, Natasha Poonawalla also attended the birthday celebration with their whole family.
Check out the pictures here:
