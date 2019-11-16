Entertainment

Aaradhya Bachchan Birthday Bash: SRK, Karan, Riteish Deshmukh and their kiddy party made this an all-star affair

By FPJ Web Desk

Aaradhya Bachchan turns 8-year-old as she celebrates her birthday today

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan looked like a beautiful princess as she turned 8-year-old today and the first pictures from the birthday bash including Shah Rukh Khan's family, Riteish Deshmukh and Karan Johar are already here.

While Aaradhya wore a pink gown, looking as pretty as ever, her grandmother and Aishwarya's mom came wearing a blue-green silk saaree at the bash.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother and Aaradhya's grandma
Shah Rukh came along with wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam looking dapper as ever in a white jacket.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar came in with daughter Roohi and son Yash wearing an all denim outfit.

Karan Johar with son Yash
Karan Johar's daughter Roohi
Other celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh,Daboo Ratnani, Natasha Poonawalla also attended the birthday celebration with their whole family.

Check out the pictures here:

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh with their sons
Dabbo Ratnani with family
Natasha Poonawalla with Family
Pictures by Viral Bhayani

