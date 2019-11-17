Joker adds another feather to its cap, wins Golden Frog Award at Camerimage Festival

Washington D.C. [USA]: Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker' doesn't seem to stop even after hitting a number of milestones! Now, the film has bagged the Golden Frog Award for its cinematography at the Energa Camerimage Festival in Torun, Poland, on Saturday.

"Joker" cinematographer Lawrence Sher took the top prize and spoke out about the original plan for "Joker," which was to shoot on 70mm.

Additionally, the feature also won the Audience Award at the event, according to The Hollywood Reporter.