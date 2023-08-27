 'Aap Puchh Bhi Kyun Rahe Ho?’: Karan Johar Reveals How Diljit Dosanjh Reacted To Him Asking For Rights Of Song ‘Lover’
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar made a smashing directorial return with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ impressing the audiences. The global box office of his recently released film raked in an impressive Rs 300 crore and it goes on This fierce competition from blockbusters like Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, and Dream Girl 2, stands as a testament to Johar's storytelling prowess.

One of the movie's most endearing aspects lies in its masterful use of iconic melodies to underscore poignant moments. Securing the rights to these revered tunes is often a labyrinthine journey, but for Karan Johar, it was as simple as a heartwarming phone call, courtesy of the affable Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit's chart-topping sensation ‘Lover’ has amassed a staggering 111 million views on YouTube alone. The song found its home in movie when Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's on-screen personas embraced the theme of boundless love in RRKPK.

HERE'S HOW KARAN GOT THE RIGHTS TO THIS SONG

Talking to Sucharita Tyagi, Karan divulged the heartwarming tale behind obtaining the rights. While many were daunted by the song's price tag, Karan's phone call to Diljit was a game-changer.

The Punjabi sensation's response to KJo was simple yet profound: "Aap puchh bhi kyun rahe ho? Haq banta hai aapka" (Why are you even asking? It is your right).

DILJIT'S 'LOVER' IN ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI

‘Lover’, a jewel from Diljit's 2021 album ‘MoonChild Era’, continues to grace the hearts of millions, now reaching new heights through this cinematic presence via Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The star-studded ensemble cast, including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Churni Ganguly, lends further depth to this enchanting tale of love and family dynamics.

