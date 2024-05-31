'Aap Log Ne Chillaya Na Isilye...': Gauahar Khan Asks Paps To Stop Recording Her Son As They Step Out In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Gauahar Khan welcomed her first child, a boy, Zehaan Khan, with her husband Zaid Darbar on May 10, 2023. On Friday, May 31, the actress stepped out with her son to attend Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor's birthday party in Mumbai.

Before entering the venue, Gauahar acknowledged the paparazzi and posed with her son. When the photographers started calling Zehaan's name, he seemed frightened. She responded, "No, no. He is scared, please."

"Aap log ne chillaya naa, isliye woh darr gaya," Gauahar joked as she made her way to the party.

Check out the video:

In 2023, announcing the arrival of the baby, Gauahar posted, "It's a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."

In March, the couple revealed Zehaan's face from Mecca where they went to perform Umrah.

Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot on December 25, 2020. The two met at a grocery store during the lockdown.

In December 2022, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video. Gauahar and Zaid share a six-year age difference.