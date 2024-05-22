Gauahar Khan's Husband Zaid Darbar REACTS To Backlash Over His 'Insensitive' Post: 'Sometimes Humour Can Go Wrong'

Actress and television host Gauahar Khan's husband, choreographer and social media influencer Zaid Darbar, has reacted to his 'insensitive' and 'disgusting' Instagram story after receiving severe backlash on social media. For those unversed, Zaid posted a picture with a homeless man on the streets of Mumbai and also cracked a 'wife joke' along with it.

"No AC, no fan, no darkness, but still sleeping so peacefully because no wife?" he wrote along with the photo. He also tagged Gauahar and added, "But I am the most peaceful with you jaanu I love you jaanu."

Within no time, netizens slammed him for the joke made in a poor taste.

Later, Zaid took to his Instagram story and mentioned that he has accepted huis mistake. He also stated that he respects all humans and that he didn't mean to invade anyone's privacy.

"A story that I had posted is gathering some negativity. Sometimes humour can go wrong. And there is no harm in accepting flaws. After all, To Err is human. Didn't mean to invade anyone's privacy, I have utmost respect for all human kind and I act upon that in my life. The story was deleted immediately upon realisation. God bless all," he wrote.

Zaid is the son of veteran singer-music composer Ismail Darbar. He is a choreographer by profession. He has over 5.4 million followers on Instagram.

Gauahar met Zaid at a grocery store during the COVID-19 lockdown, post which, the choreographer had slid into the actress' DMs with a courteous message. He flattered Gauahar by calling her "the most beautiful woman he has ever seen", and it sure worked on the actress, who was instantly bowled over by Zaid's charm.

The two then got chatting and soon began going on drives and dates, and during those dates, they fell head over heels in love with each other. They eventually decided to get married and exchanged their vows in December 2020.On May 10, 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Zehaan.