 Aamir Khan Was Always In Touch With Suhani Bhatnagar, Reveals Actress' Mom: 'He Even Invited Us To Ira Khan's Wedding'
Suhani Bhatnagar passed away on Friday morning in Delhi at the age of 19.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 18, 2024, 04:49 PM IST
On Friday morning, February 16, Suhani Bhatnagar passed away in Delhi at the age of 19. She gained popularity after playing the role of younger Babita Kumari Phogat in the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, which was released in 2016. The actress was suffering from a very rare inflammatory disease called dermatomyositis, which took her life.

In a recent interview with E24, Suhani's mother, Pooja Bhatnagar, talked about her daughter's bond with Aamir and revealed that the duo were always in touch. Calling him a nice person, she stated that they never shared the news about Suhani's death with him as they were very disturbed.

Further, Suhani's mother added, “Definitely, if we had messaged him, he would have immediately been there for us. In fact, even during his daughter’s (Ira Khan) wedding, he invited us. And in fact, he personally called us to be a part of his big day.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's production house issued a statement and mourned the loss of Suhani.

The statement read, '"We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

