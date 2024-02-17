Aamir Khan Mourns Suhani Bhatnagar's Death: 'Dangal Would Have Been Incomplete Without Her'

Photo Via Instagram

In a shocking turns of events, Suhani Bhatnagar passed away at the age of 19. She played young Babita Kumari Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal, which was released in 2016. According to a report in Jagran, she had fractured her leg a while back and was undergoing treatment at Delhi's AIIMS hospital, which had a side effect on her.

Reports have claimed that fluid accumulation throughout her body led to her untimely demise. Just a while ago, Aamir Khan's production house issued an official statement and mourned the loss of the actress.

The statement read, '"We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the young actress has also been a part of several advertisements. However, she had taken a break from acting to focus on her studies.

The actress had planned to resume her career after completing her studies.

Suhani was not active on social media. Her last post was in November 2021, in which, she shared several sun-kissed selfies and wrote in the caption, "November??"

Take a look:

Read Also Who Was Suhani Bhatnagar? Know About The Dangal Actress Who Died At 19

Suhani will be cremated at the Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad.