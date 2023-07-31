Aaina: Richa Chadha Spotted With British Actor William Moseley On The Streets Of London |

Richa Chadha was spotted in London shooting for her much anticipated international debut Aaina. In the image, Richa Chadha stands side by side with her co-actor, William Moseley, known for his remarkable portrayal in the Narnia franchise. Aaina marks an exciting Indo-British collaboration, bringing together talent from both nations to create a cinematic experience like no other.

The production of Aaina is in the capable hands of Big Cat Films Limited (U.K.), helmed by producers Geeta Bhalla and P.J. Singh. Currently, the film is in full swing of production in the bustling streets of London, where the leading duo were captured with their director, Markus Meedt,

The film Aaina marks the directorial debut of Markus Meedt who has directed acclaimed short films, including Shelter and Anonymous and episodes of mini-series Let’s Get Macho.

Aaina delves into the realms of drama, exploring the profound consequences of the cycle of violence, not only within cultures but also on individuals, portraying the gripping effects of post-traumatic stress disorder. The film will be shot in the UK largely and also in India.

Besides Aaina, Richa is awaiting the release of Fukrey 3 where she will be seen reprising her popular character Bholi Punjaban. Other than Fukrey 3, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus project Heeramandi where she will be seen sharing screen space with Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal.

