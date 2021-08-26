Aahana Kumra, Rajat Kapoor to star in Netflix's 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'

Mumbai: Actors Aahana Kumra, Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Ayush Mehra will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming Netflix drama series titled 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'.

'Call My Agent: Bollywood', the Indian adaptation of the popular French series 'Dix Pour Cent', is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia.

Commenting on the development, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said: "'Call My Agent: Bollywood' is a show that has been delightfully reimagined to showcase the colourful world of Bollywood through humour and heartwarming emotions. We are ecstatic to collaborate with Netflix to bring 'Call My Agent' to Indian and global audiences."

It is a funny, quirky, heartwarming take on the world of showbiz, which is written by Abbas and Hussein Dalal and directed by Shaad Ali. Audiences will also see an array of Bollywood personalities make a guest appearance in the series.

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India added: "'Call My Agent: Bollywood' is an Indian twist with a heady mix of quirky writing and a marvellous cast making it a delightful watch."

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 11:06 PM IST