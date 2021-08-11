Aahana Kumra heads to London to shoot for her next film

It's back to the set for Aahana Kumra as she jets off to London, UK to kickstart her next. Said to be a crime thriller, the movie will see Aahana in an interesting role, which will be different from what she has done before.

Talking about working amidst the pandemic, Aahana said, “I am extremely grateful to continue working in such times, especially in a movie that I strongly believe in and a character that I have never done before. I am super excited to shoot in London with a great cast, and lovely people associated with the project.”

An official announcement on the project is yet to be made.

Aahana has worked across all mediums and is popular for her roles in films like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Khuda Haafiz, and TV series like Agent Raghav - Crime Branch, Yudh, among others. She has also done a couple of web shows like Forbidden Love, Yours Truly, Marzi, Call my agent, and a few others.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 07:00 AM IST