Aahana Kumra shamed online for sporting 'darker skin' in her pictorial tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami

Remember when actress Tamannah Bhatia sported a black print on her face to show solidarity for 'Black Lives Matter'? Or remember when in the film 'Bala', actress Bhumi Pednekar wore make-up to appear darker in order to portray a woman with dark skin? Well, something similar has happened again.

Actress Aahana Kumra recently posted a photo series on Instagram to pay tribute to Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. In the pictures, she wore the cricket uniform, and also make up to appear darker.

Sharing the pictures, Aahana wrote, "No, I’m not promoting any film. This is purely a tribute to a woman I admire the most after spending time with her and learning her whole story about her journey, her hardships, and her passion for the sport! @jhulangoswami fondly called Jhulan di by all her teammates is loved and admired by all the members of the Indian women’s cricket team!”

She added: “This photo series is my tribute to her and hopefully as actresses one day we can all break stereotypes and be the best versions of ourselves by telling the greatest stories!! @jhulangoswami thank you for your story! And I wish and pray the best for you forever!”