Kylie Jenner asks fans to donate money for make-up artist's surgery; gets trolled

Multiple reports suggest that Kylie donated $ 5000 for Samuel's medical expense which will totally cost $ 60,000. However, people are infuriated at her because even after being a billionaire, she donated such a small amount and is asking for the middle-class fans to donate money instead of paying it herself.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner’s net worth is estimated to be more than $700 million. Last year, Forbes reported she was the highest-paid celebrity in the world.

With such a huge amount of wealth, a lavish life, and extravagant spendings, Kylie's unwillingness to help Samuel out has received a lot of criticism on social media. Twitter is flooded with tweets that are bashing Kylie. Added bonus: there are also memes.

Here are some of the reactions to Kylie's Instagram story: