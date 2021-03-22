Kylie Jenner asks fans to donate money for make-up artist's surgery; gets trolled

Makeup mogul and renowned model Kylie Jenner has faced brutal criticism for asking her fans for money in order to help her make-up artist.
When makeup artist Samuel recently met with an accident, Kylie posted an Instagram story asking for monetry help. In the story, she wrote, "May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me."
Multiple reports suggest that Kylie donated $ 5000 for Samuel's medical expense which will totally cost $ 60,000. However, people are infuriated at her because even after being a billionaire, she donated such a small amount and is asking for the middle-class fans to donate money instead of paying it herself.
The Kylie Cosmetics owner’s net worth is estimated to be more than $700 million. Last year, Forbes reported she was the highest-paid celebrity in the world.
With such a huge amount of wealth, a lavish life, and extravagant spendings, Kylie's unwillingness to help Samuel out has received a lot of criticism on social media. Twitter is flooded with tweets that are bashing Kylie. Added bonus: there are also memes.
Here are some of the reactions to Kylie's Instagram story:
