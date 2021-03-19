Aahana Kumra seeks Union Health Minister's help to get COVID-19 vaccination certificates for parents

Actress Aahana Kumra on Friday sought the help of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to get Covid-19 vaccination certificates for her parents.

Aahana tweeted saying her parents got vaccinated a few days ago but the record shows wrong time, and also she is unable to download the certificate.

"My parents Mr. Sushil Kumar Kumra and Mrs. Suresh Balyan Kumra got vaccinated on 9th March 2021 at the @bkchospital at 10 53 am but the record shows the wrong time and the certificate doesn't download. Can anyone help!?" tweeted the actress.