Aaditya Thackeray invites 'friend' Disha Patani's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff to celebrate 100 years of Marine Drive

When asked about this, Disha told Hindustan Times, “You go on dinners and lunches with friends, what’s wrong? Everyone has friends who are male and female. You don’t choose friends on the basis of gender. I don’t need to only befriend females.”

“I’ve chosen a profession in which I will be scrutinised. If people misjudge, I don’t care. I focus only on work", she added.

Meanwhile, Tiger and Disha have been going strong with their multiple vacations together, leaving fiery comments on each other’s picture, which suffices for social media PDA, and all the lunch, dinner dates, followed by attending high profile weddings and screenings. They have exhibited all the signs of being in a relationship, but never went on to admit publicly.