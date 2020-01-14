Aaditya Thackeray invites 'friend' Disha Patani's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff to celebrate 100 years of Marine Drive

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Monday celebrated 100 years of Marine Drive. During the occasion, Thackeray and Shroff unveiled the trophy for this year's Mumbai Marathon.
Thackeray took to Twitter and wrote: "It's a celebration of 100 years of Marine Drive, and what better way celebrate than to have 55,000 enthusiasts running in the @TataMumMarathon . Today @iTIGERSHROFF and I unveiled the trophy for this year."
While this may seem like an ordinary collaboration, for those unversed, Aaditya and Bollywood actress Disha Patani have reportedly been friends for a while now. The duo has also been spotted on multiple occasions exiting restaurants post dinner dates.
Not just that, but Disha is rumoured to be Tiger Shroff’s ladylove, and this union only means that the trio are all up to being good friends. However, there was a time when the media linked Disha with Aaditya.
When asked about this, Disha told Hindustan Times, “You go on dinners and lunches with friends, what’s wrong? Everyone has friends who are male and female. You don’t choose friends on the basis of gender. I don’t need to only befriend females.”
“I’ve chosen a profession in which I will be scrutinised. If people misjudge, I don’t care. I focus only on work", she added.
Meanwhile, Tiger and Disha have been going strong with their multiple vacations together, leaving fiery comments on each other’s picture, which suffices for social media PDA, and all the lunch, dinner dates, followed by attending high profile weddings and screenings. They have exhibited all the signs of being in a relationship, but never went on to admit publicly.
