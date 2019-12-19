Tiger Shroff couldn't stay away from Disha Patani after returning from Serbia - here's pictorial proof

Tiger Shroff recently returned from Serbia, along with Shraddha Kapoor, after an intense shooting schedule of Baaghi 3. The actor has been giving updates on filming for the action packed franchise under extreme weather conditions. Now that the actor is back, he was spotted on a dinner date with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani at Bastian, Bandra. Looks like the lovebirds couldn’t stay away from each other for long.

Tiger wore a casual black t-shirt, paired with some classic blue jeans. Meanwhile, Disha wore a dark pink crop top with light pink joggers. The two were spotted leaving the restaurant in Disha's car, who was also driving it.