Tiger Shroff couldn't stay away from Disha Patani after returning from Serbia - here's pictorial proof

Tiger Shroff recently returned from Serbia, along with Shraddha Kapoor, after an intense shooting schedule of Baaghi 3. The actor has been giving updates on filming for the action packed franchise under extreme weather conditions. Now that the actor is back, he was spotted on a dinner date with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani at Bastian, Bandra. Looks like the lovebirds couldn’t stay away from each other for long.
Tiger wore a casual black t-shirt, paired with some classic blue jeans. Meanwhile, Disha wore a dark pink crop top with light pink joggers. The two were spotted leaving the restaurant in Disha's car, who was also driving it.
Earlier, when Shroff announced his homecoming post on Instagram, it received a sweet reaction from Disha.
Tiger posted a short video captioned as, “Looking back at something special...and glad came out of those 40 days in one piece #baaghi3.” Disha, who quick to comment and wrote, “I’m glad too.”
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Disha, who was a part of Baaghi 2, had died in the film that set the plot for Tiger’s character. It seems like the duo will reunite in the third instalment, with Patani doing a dance number, which will be quintessential for the film’s narrative and will take it forward.
Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Satish Kaushik, and Ankita Lokhande. It is scheduled for March 6, 2020 release.
