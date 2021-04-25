A peek into the genre-breaking movies by filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK

At some point during our conversation with Raj Nidimoru, the filmmaker tries to explain a new project to us by calling it ‘our kind of genre’. What is your kind of genre, we ask and the director responds with a laugh, “I don’t know, you tell me!” In all honesty, it is rather difficult to define or categorise the cinema style of Raj and Krishna DK — the writer, producer, director duo better known as Raj and DK — who enjoy creating unique and original content under their production company D2R Films.

Case in point, their movie 99, which is touted as one of India’s first crime comedies or Shor in the City, which is an absolutely delicious take on the maximum city blending satire and black humour, or the hilarious zombie comedy Go Goa Gone, which was the first slacker film this country has seen. The duo followed this impressive list with Stree, a movie that broke all rules of the horror genre and the spy web series The Family Man which became one of the best shows made in India.

Raj tries to break it down for us. “See, there is no plan to break the system or do a film that ‘nobody is thinking of doing’. It really boils down to the story and if it excites us. The only sub-conscious or instinctive effort is to make most of the details fresh in the film. The reason why the same thing is being done over and over in a clichéd manner is because it still works. So, a double effort is required if you want to take the other route and still make it interesting,” he explains, adding that their “automatic sense of humour” adds to the way they approach scenes.

Indie tales

They may have big studios supporting them today, but the director duo started off as independent filmmakers. “It is indie cinema that propelled us towards becoming filmmakers,” says Raj, who has a degree in software engineering, same as DK. They found commercial cinema “fun”, but it was when they watched independent films from across the world that their interest towards movies sparked off. “Indie films have a fresher approach to genres and the budget limitations make people more innovative,” he adds.