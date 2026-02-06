'A Badly Managed Zoo...': Did Bigg Boss 9 Fame Suyyash Rai Take A Dig At The 50?

Television actor and singer Suyyash Rai, husband of actress Kishwer Merchant, recently took an indirect dig at the new reality show The 50, which premiered on February 1 and features 50 contestants competing in tasks to win a large cash prize, based on the French series Les Cinquante. Suyyash called the show a 'badly managed zoo.'

Suyyash Rai Takes Dig At The 50

Taking to his Instagram Story on Friday, February 6, the actor, without mentioning the show’s name, wrote: "Ek show chal raha hai is time TV pe! Its more like a ZOO! A badly managed ZOO to be precise! I Have few friends and acquaintances in there, but there are so many of them who have done much better and bigger things in life, and they shouldn't have come here in this show, AND Some will never grow up. I am sooo done with such people!"

The 50 Full List Of Contestants

The full list of 50 contestants confirmed for The 50 includes Karan Patel, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Divya Agarwal, Urvashi Dholakia, Shiny Doshi, Ridhi Dogra, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Archana Gautam, Rajat Dalal, Riddhima Pandit, Manisha Rani, Siwet Tomar, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Shrutika Arjun, Nikki Tamboli, Arbaz Patel, Luv Kataria, Archit Kaushik, Lakshay Kaushik, Dimpal Singh, Chahat Pandey, Neelam Giri, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Hamid Barkzi, Nehal Chudasama, Krishna Shroff, Immortal Kaka, Dino James, Dushyant Kukreja, Sumaira Shaikh, Vanshaj Singh, Sapna Chaudhary, Jahnavi Kiran Killekar, Yung Sammy, Adnan Shaikh, Bebika Dhurve, Natalia Janoszek, Rachit Rojha, Faiz Baloch, Saurabh Ghadge, Arushi Chawla, Aarya Jadhao, Tejaswi Madivada, Maxtern, Khanzaadi, and Siddharth Bhardwaj.

As of now, Vanshaj Singh, Saurabh Gadge, Archit Kaushik, and Sumaira Shaikh, have been eliminated from the show.