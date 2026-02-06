 'A Badly Managed Zoo...': Did Bigg Boss 9 Fame Suyyash Rai Take A Dig At The 50?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'A Badly Managed Zoo...': Did Bigg Boss 9 Fame Suyyash Rai Take A Dig At The 50?

'A Badly Managed Zoo...': Did Bigg Boss 9 Fame Suyyash Rai Take A Dig At The 50?

Former Bigg Boss contestant Suyyash Rai, husband of actress Kishwer Merchant, took an indirect dig at the new reality show The 50. On his Instagram Story on Friday, he wrote, "Ek show chal raha hai is time TV pe! It's more like a Zoo! A badly managed Zoo..." The show features Karan Patel, Faisal Shaikh, and Prince Narula, among others.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
article-image

Television actor and singer Suyyash Rai, husband of actress Kishwer Merchant, recently took an indirect dig at the new reality show The 50, which premiered on February 1 and features 50 contestants competing in tasks to win a large cash prize, based on the French series Les Cinquante. Suyyash called the show a 'badly managed zoo.'

Suyyash Rai Takes Dig At The 50

Taking to his Instagram Story on Friday, February 6, the actor, without mentioning the show’s name, wrote: "Ek show chal raha hai is time TV pe! Its more like a ZOO! A badly managed ZOO to be precise! I Have few friends and acquaintances in there, but there are so many of them who have done much better and bigger things in life, and they shouldn't have come here in this show, AND Some will never grow up. I am sooo done with such people!"

Read Also
Elvish Yadav To Appear In The 50 Finale As Special Guest After Initially Declining The Offer?...
article-image

The 50 Full List Of Contestants

FPJ Shorts
Sapphire Foods Swings To Q3 Loss On Labour Code, Merger Costs; Revenue Rises
Sapphire Foods Swings To Q3 Loss On Labour Code, Merger Costs; Revenue Rises
'Manoj Bajpayee Murdabad': Members Of Brahmin Community In Bhopal Protest Against Ghooskhor Pandat; Demand Title Change - Watch Video
'Manoj Bajpayee Murdabad': Members Of Brahmin Community In Bhopal Protest Against Ghooskhor Pandat; Demand Title Change - Watch Video
Mumbai: Student Attempts Suicide Inside Byculla Station Restroom, Police Suspect Mental Stress As Trigger
Mumbai: Student Attempts Suicide Inside Byculla Station Restroom, Police Suspect Mental Stress As Trigger
Government's Anti-Cyber Fraud Drive Disconnects 39.4 Lakh Mobile Connections, Blacklists 2.27 Lakh Handsets
Government's Anti-Cyber Fraud Drive Disconnects 39.4 Lakh Mobile Connections, Blacklists 2.27 Lakh Handsets

The full list of 50 contestants confirmed for The 50 includes Karan Patel, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Divya Agarwal, Urvashi Dholakia, Shiny Doshi, Ridhi Dogra, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Archana Gautam, Rajat Dalal, Riddhima Pandit, Manisha Rani, Siwet Tomar, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Shrutika Arjun, Nikki Tamboli, Arbaz Patel, Luv Kataria, Archit Kaushik, Lakshay Kaushik, Dimpal Singh, Chahat Pandey, Neelam Giri, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Hamid Barkzi, Nehal Chudasama, Krishna Shroff, Immortal Kaka, Dino James, Dushyant Kukreja, Sumaira Shaikh, Vanshaj Singh, Sapna Chaudhary, Jahnavi Kiran Killekar, Yung Sammy, Adnan Shaikh, Bebika Dhurve, Natalia Janoszek, Rachit Rojha, Faiz Baloch, Saurabh Ghadge, Arushi Chawla, Aarya Jadhao, Tejaswi Madivada, Maxtern, Khanzaadi, and Siddharth Bhardwaj.

Read Also
‘Respect Is Earned, Not Demanded’: Vanshaj Singh Defends Age-Shaming Karan Patel After Being...
article-image

As of now, Vanshaj Singh, Saurabh Gadge, Archit Kaushik, and Sumaira Shaikh, have been eliminated from the show.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Manoj Bajpayee Murdabad': Members Of Brahmin Community In Bhopal Protest Against Ghooskhor Pandat;...
'Manoj Bajpayee Murdabad': Members Of Brahmin Community In Bhopal Protest Against Ghooskhor Pandat;...
Engaged Season 2 Teaser Out! Elvish Yadav & Jiya Shankar To Host, Splitsvilla Stars Nikhil Mallik &...
Engaged Season 2 Teaser Out! Elvish Yadav & Jiya Shankar To Host, Splitsvilla Stars Nikhil Mallik &...
T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Badshah, Nora Fatehi To Grace Wankhede Stadium Before IND Vs...
T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Badshah, Nora Fatehi To Grace Wankhede Stadium Before IND Vs...
'Comments Can Be Hurtful': Shanaya Kapoor Says She Ignores Those Who Troll Her Jawline & Physical...
'Comments Can Be Hurtful': Shanaya Kapoor Says She Ignores Those Who Troll Her Jawline & Physical...
'A Badly Managed Zoo...': Did Bigg Boss 9 Fame Suyyash Rai Take A Dig At The 50?
'A Badly Managed Zoo...': Did Bigg Boss 9 Fame Suyyash Rai Take A Dig At The 50?