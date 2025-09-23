71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji & Others Give Mohanlal A Standing Ovation For Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award - Watch Video

YouTube

A couple of days ago, it was announced that Malayalam star Mohanlal will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The actor was honoured with award on Tuesday (Septmeber 23, 2025) at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony. Mohanlal receiving the award was the highlight of the ceremony.

Everyone present at the award ceremony, including Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, stood up from their seats and gave a standing ovation to Mohanlal. Even a short film featuring the journey of the Malayalam actor was played at the ceremony. Check out the video below..."

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers Actor Mohanlal with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's highest recognition at the 71st National Film Awards.



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/JvclJ6H49g — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

After winning the award, Mohanlal gave a speech in which he said, "As a representative of the Malayalam film industry, I am deeply humbled to be the youngest recipient and only the second ever from the state to be bestowed with this national recognition. This moment is not mine alone. It belongs to the entire Malayalam cinema fraternity. I see this award as a collective tribute to our industry, legacy, creativity and resilience."

The actor further said, "When I first received the news from the Centre, I was overwhelmed not merely by the honour but by the privilege of being chosen to carry forward the voice of our cinematic tradition. I believe this is a destiny's gentle hand, allowing me to accept this award on behalf of all those who have shaped Malayalam cinema with their vision and artistry. To be honest, I never dared to dream of this moment..."

Mohanlal On Winning The Dadasaheb Phalke Award

When a couple of days ago, the announcement of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was done, the veteran actor had took to social media to thank everyone.

He had tweeted, "Truly humbled to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This honour is not mine alone, it belongs to every person who has walked alongside me on this journey. To my family, audience, colleagues, friends, and well wishers, your love, faith, and encouragement have been my greatest strength and have shaped who I am today. I carry this recognition with deep gratitude and a full heart."