 71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji & Others Give Mohanlal A Standing Ovation For Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji & Others Give Mohanlal A Standing Ovation For Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award - Watch Video

71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji & Others Give Mohanlal A Standing Ovation For Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award - Watch Video

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards. When he went on the stage, everyone present at the award ceremony, including Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, stood up and gave a standing ovation to him.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
YouTube

A couple of days ago, it was announced that Malayalam star Mohanlal will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The actor was honoured with award on Tuesday (Septmeber 23, 2025) at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony. Mohanlal receiving the award was the highlight of the ceremony.

Everyone present at the award ceremony, including Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, stood up from their seats and gave a standing ovation to Mohanlal. Even a short film featuring the journey of the Malayalam actor was played at the ceremony. Check out the video below..."

Read Also
71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Receive Best Actor & Best Actress Award
article-image

After winning the award, Mohanlal gave a speech in which he said, "As a representative of the Malayalam film industry, I am deeply humbled to be the youngest recipient and only the second ever from the state to be bestowed with this national recognition. This moment is not mine alone. It belongs to the entire Malayalam cinema fraternity. I see this award as a collective tribute to our industry, legacy, creativity and resilience."

The actor further said, "When I first received the news from the Centre, I was overwhelmed not merely by the honour but by the privilege of being chosen to carry forward the voice of our cinematic tradition. I believe this is a destiny's gentle hand, allowing me to accept this award on behalf of all those who have shaped Malayalam cinema with their vision and artistry. To be honest, I never dared to dream of this moment..."

FPJ Shorts
Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Encourages Students To Participate In District-Level Chess Competition To Boost Focus And Intellectual Skills
Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Encourages Students To Participate In District-Level Chess Competition To Boost Focus And Intellectual Skills
Gauri Khan Plans To Design Special Mantle For Shah Rukh Khan's FIRST National Film Award, Praises His Journey: 'So Deserving'
Gauri Khan Plans To Design Special Mantle For Shah Rukh Khan's FIRST National Film Award, Praises His Journey: 'So Deserving'
'Wage Revision, Bus Procurement & Gratuity Dues': BEST Workers’ Union Threatens Agitation If Demands Remain Unmet By October 31
'Wage Revision, Bus Procurement & Gratuity Dues': BEST Workers’ Union Threatens Agitation If Demands Remain Unmet By October 31
Bangladesh Plunges Into Deep Financial Crisis
Bangladesh Plunges Into Deep Financial Crisis
Read Also
'It Belongs To Every Person Who Has Walked Alongside Me...': Mohanlal On Winning Dadasaheb Phalke...
article-image

Mohanlal On Winning The Dadasaheb Phalke Award

When a couple of days ago, the announcement of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was done, the veteran actor had took to social media to thank everyone.

He had tweeted, "Truly humbled to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This honour is not mine alone, it belongs to every person who has walked alongside me on this journey. To my family, audience, colleagues, friends, and well wishers, your love, faith, and encouragement have been my greatest strength and have shaped who I am today. I carry this recognition with deep gratitude and a full heart."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gauri Khan Plans To Design Special Mantle For Shah Rukh Khan's FIRST National Film Award, Praises...

Gauri Khan Plans To Design Special Mantle For Shah Rukh Khan's FIRST National Film Award, Praises...

71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji & Others Give Mohanlal A Standing Ovation...

71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji & Others Give Mohanlal A Standing Ovation...

Sunburn Festival 2025: French DJ David Guetta Announced As FIRST Headliner In Mumbai, Promising...

Sunburn Festival 2025: French DJ David Guetta Announced As FIRST Headliner In Mumbai, Promising...

'Don't Want To Get Involved In Controversy': Luv Kush Ramlila Committee After Dropping Poonam Pandey...

'Don't Want To Get Involved In Controversy': Luv Kush Ramlila Committee After Dropping Poonam Pandey...

71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Receive Best Actor & Best Actress Award

71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Receive Best Actor & Best Actress Award