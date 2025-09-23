71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Receive Best Actor & Best Actress Award

YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji attended the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on Tuesday in Delhi. While Shah Rukh won the Best Actor Award for Jawan, Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress Award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Check out the pictures of SRK and Rani receiving their respective awards below...

Shah Rukh Khan On Winning National Award

National Film Awards were announced last month, and after the announcement, SRK posted a video on social media thanking everyone. In the video, King Khan had said, "Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry. Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me."

He further said, "Needless to say, I am overwhelmed with gratitude, pride, and humility. To be honoured with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman, and to the I&B Ministry, and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honour."

Rani Mukerji On Winning National Award

After the National Awards were announced, Rani had said in a statement, “This is the first-ever National Award in my 30-year career. I have been lucky to be a part of some amazing films and have received a lot of love over the years. But this recognition means a lot. I thank the jury for honouring my performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.”

She added, “I share this moment with the whole team; my producers Nikkhil Advani, Monisha, and Madhu, my director Ashima Chibber, and everyone who worked on this special project.”

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan & Rani Mukerji, many Bollywood celebs like Vikrant Massey, Karan Johar, and others won the National Film Awards.

Best Choreography - Vaibhavi Merchant (Dhindora - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

YouTube: Doordarshan National

Best Actor - Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

YouTube: Doordarshan National

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Karan Johar)

YouTube: Doordarshan National

Best Film - 12th Fail (Vidhu Vinod Chopra)

YouTube: Doordarshan National

Congratulations to all the winners!