Kim Kardashian Absolutely Hates This Workout: Spills Fitness Secret For Fit Body At 44

Kim Kardashian has long been a trendsetter, whether it’s reviving bike shorts or redefining athleisure into something boardroom-ready. At 44, the reality star, entrepreneur, and mom of four is proving that staying fit is about consistency, discipline, and tailoring workouts to fit a demanding lifestyle. In a recent chat with Vogue, she opened up about how she balances her career, motherhood, and exercise routine.

Fitness woven into her daily life

Kim admits her workout schedule is tightly linked to her daily responsibilities. Instead of carving out extra time to change outfits multiple times a day, she often starts her morning in activewear. “I’ll wake up, put on a workout outfit, take my kids to school, come back, train, and head straight into a meeting,” she explained. This seamless approach not only inspired her activewear line but also reflects how her brand SKIMS embraces practicality with style.

Weightlifting: The core of her routine

Unlike many celebrities who swear by boutique fitness classes, Kim’s mainstay is weight training. “I’m a big weightlifter, so I do a lot of weights,” she revealed. Strength training has become non-negotiable for her, especially after dealing with back issues that required her to tweak certain movements. Lower body workouts, she says, remain key to maintaining tone and balance.

Her sessions typically last about 90 minutes and include a mix of weights, stretching, and cardio. This balanced structure ensures she works on strength while keeping flexibility and endurance in check.

Why she trains in the morning

Kim prefers exercising early in the day, but she admits she’s not the type to unplug completely. “I check my phone throughout my workouts and respond to people,” she laughed, joking that it often frustrates her trainer. Still, she finds multitasking helps her stay connected while getting her fitness in.

Though open to most fitness trends, there are a couple of routines Kim avoids. She’s not a fan of dance-based workouts and jokes that hot yoga isn’t for her either. “I tried it once and fell asleep. Put me in a dark room where you lay down, and I’ll doze off instantly,” she admitted.

Making fitness look effortless

Despite her packed schedule, Kim Kardashian’s commitment to wellness is clear. By prioritizing strength training, staying consistent with her daily workouts, and aligning her fashion line with her lifestyle, she continues to influence both the fitness and fashion industries. Her approach proves that even with challenges like back issues and a busy career, smart adjustments and discipline can keep health at the forefront.