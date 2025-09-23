 'Itni Shiddat Se Maine Tumhe...': KKR Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Shah Rukh Khan After He Wins Best Actor Award At 71st National Film Awards
'Itni Shiddat Se Maine Tumhe...': KKR Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Shah Rukh Khan After He Wins Best Actor Award At 71st National Film Awards

This heartfelt tribute from KKR captures not only their admiration for Shah Rukh Khan’s cinematic achievement but also the bond between a man and the team he built. Whether on the field or the big screen, SRK continues to be a source of inspiration.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Image: Tanuj/X/YouTube

The 71st National Film Awards marked a historic moment in Indian cinema as Bollywood icon and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for his powerful performance in the blockbuster film Jawan. The moment was not only celebrated by film fans across the country but also evoked an emotional response from his IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR, known for its deep-rooted connection with its charismatic owner, took to social media to express their pride and admiration in a touching tribute. They posted a heartfelt message referencing one of SRK’s most iconic film dialogues, “Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai,” lines spoken by SRK in Om Shanti Om, now made even more poignant by this real-life achievement.

Adding to the emotion, KKR wrote, "You didn’t just say it. You meant it, you lived it! SRK, your first National Award is a moment for history, and your Knight Riders couldn’t be prouder. To our heartbeat, our boss man, our 12th man, our forever King—this one’s as special as you are."

Shah Rukh Khan wins 1st-ever National Film Award after three decades

Shah Rukh Khan’s win for Jawan marks his first-ever National Film Award, a long-awaited recognition of his cinematic contributions spanning over three decades.

This heartfelt tribute from KKR captures not only their admiration for Shah Rukh Khan’s cinematic achievement but also the bond between a man and the team he built. Whether on the field or the big screen, SRK continues to be a source of inspiration.

