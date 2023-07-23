30 Years Of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke: Juhi Chawla Says ‘I Would Want My Kids To Watch This Film’

It's been nearly three decades since 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' (HHRK) graced the silver screen, but the enchanting romantic comedy continues to hold a special place in the hearts of movie enthusiasts.

Directed by the illustrious Mahesh Bhatt and produced by the talented Tahir Hussain, the 1993 blockbuster remains an evergreen fan favourite. Starring the dynamic duo Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, the film even clinched the prestigious National Film Award – Special Mention (Feature Film), leaving an indelible mark on Bollywood's cinematic landscape.

One of the significant contributors to the movie's success was undoubtedly the mellifluous song 'Ghunghat Ki Adh Se', composed by the acclaimed duo Nadeem-Shravan. Juhi Chawla fondly recollects the unforgettable experience of shooting the song in the enchanting city of Udaipur, Rajasthan.

HERE'S WHAT JUHI SAID REMEMBERING THE FILM

In a chat with a leading entertainment portal, She reminisced, "We had completed the entire film, and only this song remained. Surprisingly, on the shoot day, only the assistants showed up. Tahir Saab, Mahesh Bhatt, Saroj Khan (Choreographer), Pravin Bhatt (Cinematographer) – everyone had sent their assistants. Aamir and I, along with these talented assistants, worked together on the song, which ultimately became the film's highlight. It was an unexpected twist of fate, but sometimes, magic happens, and you can't explain how. This film is a testament to that."

Filled with gratitude for the film's enduring love, Juhi Chawla remarks, "The fact that people still remember and cherish the film after so many years is truly magical. Back when we were shooting, none of us realized we were creating something so timeless. The kids in the movie were incredibly talented."

'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' was a labour of love, filmed over one and a half years. Given Juhi Chawla's prior collaborations with Aamir Khan on various projects, there was a sense of comfort and camaraderie on set.

She shared, "This was one of the early films where we rehearsed scenes before shooting. It was a new experience for me, and it was great fun working with Mahesh ji. I remember laughter resounding on the sets. It's a film I'd love my kids to watch, as it's filled with humour. So many people tell me they adored the film."

ON WORKING WITH AAMIR KHAN IN THE 1993'S HIT MOVIE

For Aamir Khan, who had a more significant involvement due to the movie being his father's production, the experience was equally enriching. Juhi reveals, "Aamir was very hands-on during the shoot, offering valuable suggestions. In one scene, he advised me to jump before I started running, to infuse the scene with a comic touch. Such contributions truly elevated the film. Aamir's dedication extended to sitting on the edit for a month too. He had a secret weapon – maintaining a poker face during scenes, knowing that it would enhance the comedic effect for both the situation and our performances. Looking back now, I realize how much it helped create the magic we see on screen."