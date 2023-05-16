2018: Tovino Thomas-starrer races its way to the 100-crore club in 11 days, the fastest Malayalam film to achieve this feat

Following massive fan love and reception for telling a simple story of human spirit and endeavours, the Malayalam film '2018: Everyone is a Hero' has crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office, worldwide within 11 days of its release. With a successful second Monday, numbers which are synonymous with what was witnessed on Sunday, the Jude Anthany Joseph directorial is witnessing impressive footfalls at the theatres on weekdays.

Interestingly, the film's daily collections is much more than what was witnessed on its opening day. Word-of-mouth reviews and news reaching far and wide is proving to be instrumental in contributing to the film's success.

Here's a daywise breakdown of the film's sucess in its home state Kerala, which alone has garnered around 44 crores.

Day 1 - Rs 1.85 cr

Day 2 - Rs 3.22 cr

Day 3 - Rs 4.10 cr

Day 4 - Rs 3.95 cr

Day 5 - Rs 4.05 cr

Day 6 - Rs 3.97 cr

Day 7 - Rs 3.95 cr

Day 8 - Rs 4.11 cr

Day 9 - Rs 5.15 cr

Day 10 - Rs 5.65 cr

Day 11 - Rs 3.95 cr

Other states where the film is being screened contributes about Rs. 7 crores, while internationally, the film has earned over Rs. 50 crores with the footfalls mostly coming in from the Middle East, where a large population of the Malayalee community resides at.

THE THIRD MALAYALAM FILM TO ENTER THE GLOBAL 100-CRORE CLUB

Following Mohanlal-starrers 'Pulimurugan' and 'Lucifer', '2018' is the third film to reach the said global milestone and is on it's way to becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. It may not be a surprise if the Malayalam film industry finally has it's breakout hit, post the pandemic, following the mammoth success of it's other South Indian counterparts including 'Pushpa: The Rise', 'RRR', 'KGF' and 'Kantara'.

FANS HAILING 2018 AS THE REAL KERALA STORY

Many are of the belief that the major factor that is contributing to the film's success besides it's tremendous starcast and Hollywood-level production design and action pieces, is the solidarity lent by the people, as a mark of countering the narrative, presented by the makers of 'The Kerala Story' which projects the Kerala state in a bad light. This cuts for the case where the audiences are displaying wisdom and agency in choosing what they want to watch and this has worked in the favour of the team of '2018'.

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, '2018: Everyone is a Hero' tells the tale of the tragic floods that ravaged the state of Kerala in August 2018 and how ordinary citizens came together to rise above this adversity.