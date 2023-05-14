2018: Tovino Thomas-starrer sets new benchmark of success for Malayalam films

The new Tovino Thomas-led '2018 Everyone Is A Hero' continues its dream run at theatres across the world. Given its hard-hitting storyline over the tragic episode of the Kerala floods in 2018, the worst to have hit the State in over a 100 years, the movie has surpassed the Rs. 80 crore mark at the Mollywood box-office. Collecting over Rs. 5.18 crore on its 9th day in Kerala alone, the film has become one of the fastest Malayalam films to have witnessed such an unprecedented reception by audiences from across the country and the world.

The team recently celebrated the film's success with the cast, crew and their family members.

Not only is the movie getting a standing ovation everywhere, the audiences have also hailed the film as 'The Real Kerala Story'. A moving portrait of human character and spirit, the film stars Asif Ali, Kunchako Boban, Lal, Narain, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali and Tanvi Ram in key roles. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film marks the second success for the banner Kavya Film Company after the 2022 Unni Mukundan-starrer 'Malikappuram'.

Recently at a press conference in Mumbai, director Joseph thanked the media for spreading positive reviews and opinions about the film. He said, "We have all read the news about what happened during the floods. So, we have seen so many inspiring stories, that's news. The media has done a fabulous job in getting that news to the people. I thank the media."

Recently, the film also released in Hindi on May 12 across the Hindi-speaking states of India. When asked about why a Malayalam film does not break out in a similar fashion as Tamil, Telugu or Kannada films do, Tovino opined, "It is partially our mistake too. We don't have a distribution system, like all other industries. A film of this nature should enjoy a release like a small Hindi film does. That is the kind of reception we expect for this film, if not all. I'm not saying that do this for every Malayalam film. But, a subject like this is very universal, hence there is a lot of potential and appeal. At least those movies should be released in a very proper way."

WHAT IS 2018 ABOUT?

The film is about the lives of ordinary citizens of Kerala and how their lives change following the aftermath of floods that ravage the state. As per news reports, over 500 people died and 15 persons have been reported missing. Heavy rains lashed across 14 districts of the state causing the dams to overflow, hence for the first time in many years, several of these dams had to be opened to curtail the water flow, thereby causing landslides and severe waterlogging. The film traces the stories of how people from all walks of life came together in solidarity to bring their lives back on track and restore a sense of normalcy.

