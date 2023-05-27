2018: Everyone Is A Hero surpasses Baahubali 2's record to become the highest-grossing Indian film to be released in Kerala

The winning streak of the Malayalam film '2018: Everyone Is A Hero' is unstoppable. In a year that hasn't seen knock out successes from Southern cinema, the Tovino Thomas-Kunchacko Boban-starrer witnessed a quiet release in Malayalam on May 5, 2023, but eventually became the talk of the town for its hard-hitting subject and rooted performances.

Based on the unfortunate floods that ravaged the state of Kerala in August 2018, the film has achieved a new record for itself in its home state. Beating S.S. Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2', the film has emerged as the biggest Indian film to have been released in God's Own Country.

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film is inching towards the ₹150 crore mark at the global box-office in less than a month, since its release. Earlier last week, the film beat two of Mohanlal's career-best films 'Pulimurugan' and 'Lucifer' to emerge as the most successful Malayalam film, till date.

Following rave reviews from critics and massive outpour of fan love, the film which was planning its OTT release in the first week of June, has now postponed its digital premiere, with the makers announcing a Pan-Indian theatrical release across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. The dubbed version of the film was released in cinemas on May 26, 2023.

Showcasing the indomitable spirit of humanity and courage in the face of adversity, '2018: Everyone Is A Hero' also stars Indrans, Aparna Balamurali, Lal, Asif Ali and Tanya Ram in pivotal roles.