Oscars 2024: Where To Watch India's Official Entry 2018: Everyone Is A Hero?

Malayalam survival drama '2018 - Everyone Is A Hero' has been announced as India's official entry for The Academy Awards 2024 by the Film Federation of India. The film is based on the devastating floods which hit Kerala in 2018 and how each and every citizen stepped up to deal with the calamity collectively.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Girish Kasaravalli, chairman of the selection committee announced that '2018 - Everyone Is A Hero' has been chosen as India's official entry for Oscars 2024.

He stated that all the films were screened by a 16-member committee and the Malayalam film was chosen for its "very relevant theme on climate change and the travails of people vis-a-vis what has been understood as development in the society".

Where to watch 2018 - Everyone Is A Hero online?

'2018 - Everyone Is A Hero' stars Tovino Thomas in the lead. It also features Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Indrans, Lal, Naren, Aparna Balamurali, Tanvi Ram, Sudheesh, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Jaffer Idukki, Aju Varghese, Jibin Gopinath, Doctor Roni, Sivada, and Vinita Koshi in key roles.

The film released in theatres on May 5, 2023, and within 10 days, it entered the Rs 100 crore club. It was lauded by the masses and was a hit despite minimum promotions and PR gimmicks.

Post its successful theatrical run, the film was released on OTT as well. Viewers can now stream the film in the comforts of their homes on Sony LIV app.

Tovino Thomas expresses joy

Tovino Thomas, who played the lead in '2018 - Everyone Is A Hero', took to his social media handle to express his joy over the film's listing for the Oscars.

He took to his Instagram handle to share the poster and wrote, "That’s two in a row. Yesterday I received an international recognition for my performance in the movie 2018. Today, the movie itself is representing India at the Academy Awards. Yes, 2018 is India’s official entry for the Oscars. Thrilled, Elevated, Excited… That’s what I’m right now. Hoping to hear “And the Oscar goes to”… Fingers Crossed…"

'2018 - Everyone Is A Hero' has been directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and produced by Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph.

