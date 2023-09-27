Oscars 2024: Tovino Thomas' Malayalam Film 2018 - Everyone Is A Hero Is India's Official Entry

Tovino Thomas' Malayalam film 2018 - Everyone is a Hero has been selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2024. The announcement was made by the Film Federation of India (FFI) on Wednesday.

The survival drama is based on the tragic episode of the Kerala deluge in August 2018. It was directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The film also stars Tanvi Ram and Aparna Balamurali.

Addressing a press conference, filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, reportedly announced that the Malayalam movie has been picked for its 'relevant theme' on climate change and the travails of people vis-à-vis what has been understood as development in the society.

22 Indian films including The Kerala Story, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Balagam, Vaalvi and Baaplyok were considered before picking 2018 as India's official entry to the upcoming oscars.

The 96th Oscars for films released in 2023 will be held in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024.

Soon after the announcement was made, the film's director took to his Instagram account and wrote, "Thank you God . Thank you Indian Cinema." On the other hand, actress Tanvi Ram wrote, "This is huge♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ Just goosebumps ☺️ Yeayyyyy 2018 team."

About 2018: Everyone Is A Hero

Despite limited promotions and no major celeb endorsement or controversy in its favour, 2018: Everyone Is A Hero managed to not just secure a place in the hearts of the audience but also do a roaring business across the globe.

The film managed to enter the ₹100 crore club within 10 days of its release.

An inspiring story of courage, solidarity, brotherhood and unity, the film stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Indrans, Lal, Naren, Aparna Balamurali, Tanvi Ram, Sudheesh, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Jaffer Idukki, Aju Varghese, Jibin Gopinath, Doctor Roni, Sivada, and Vinita Koshi as the primary cast.

Written by Akhil P. Dharmajan, the film is being celebrated for its Hollywood-level production design by Mohandas and VFX by Mintstein Studios.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)