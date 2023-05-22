2018: Tovino Thomas-starrer beats the record of 'Pilumurugan', becomes the highest Malayalam grosser ever

Despite limited promotions and no major celeb endorsement or controversy in its favour, Tovino Thomas-starrer '2018: Everyone Is A Hero' has managed to not just secure a place in the hearts of the audience, it is also doing roaring business, across the globe.

Based on the tragic episode of the Kerala deluge in August 2018, the Jude Anthany Joseph-directorial managed to enter the ₹100 crore club within 10 days of its release, securing itself in the august company of other major Malayalam releases including 'Lucifer', 'Pulimurugan', 'Bheeshma Parvam', 'Kurup', 'Madhura Raja' and 'Malikappuram'.

But at ₹137.6 crores, the film managed to beat the lifetime record held previously by Mohanlal-starrer 'Pulimurugan', which was at ₹137.35 crores.

Recently, the film was announced for a Pan-Indian release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. The release date is however, yet to be confirmed.

An inspiring story of courage, solidarity, brotherhood and unity, the filmm stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Indrans, Lal, Naren, Aparna Balamurali, Tanvi Ram, Sudheesh, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Jaffer Idukki, Aju Varghese, Jibin Gopinath, Doctor Roni, Sivada, and Vinita Koshi as the primary cast.

Written by Akhil P. Dharmajan, the film is being celebrated for its Hollywood-level production design by Mohandas and VFX by Mintstein Studios.

FANS HAILING 2018 AS THE REAL KERALA STORY

Many are of the belief that the major factor that is contributing to the film's success besides it's tremendous starcast and production design and action pieces, is the solidarity lent by the fans hailing the film as 'The Real Kerala Story'.