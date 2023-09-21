Oscars 2024: Rocky Aur Rani, Gadar 2 Being Considered As India’s Official Entry? |

Earlier this year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the 96th edition of their prestigious award ceremony is scheduled for March 10, 2024. To kick off the process, the Academy has set the submission deadline for general categories for the 2024 Oscars on November 18, 2023.

Preliminary voting for the shortlists is slated to commence on December 18, with the eagerly awaited results set to be unveiled on December 21. The nominations voting period will take place from January 11 to 16, 2024, culminating in the official nominations announcement on January 23.

According to a news report, several films, including 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' 'The Kerala Story,' 'Zwigato,' and 'Balagam,' are under consideration as India's potential official entries for the Oscars.

The list of entries also features titles such as 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway,' '12th Fail,' 'Ghoomer,' 'Gadar 2,' 'The Storyteller,' 'Ab Toh Sab Bhagwan Bharose,' 'Music School,' 'Viduthalai Part 1,' 'Dasara,' 'Vaalvi,' and 'Baap Lyok.'

The report goes on to mention the formation of a 17-member committee, led by filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, which is currently in the process of reviewing these films through screenings in Chennai.

The final decision regarding India's official entry for the Oscars in 2024 is expected to be announced later this month.

At the 95th Academy Awards, the hit track 'Naatu Naatu' from the film 'RRR' clinched the coveted golden trophy for Best Original Song. It was composed by M.M. Keeravani (also known as M.M. Kreem) and penned by noted lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. It was performed by the renowned playback singers Amit Trivedi and Anirudh Ravichander. The song became an instant hit and was well-received by both the audience and critics for its catchy tune and energetic choreography.

