1.7 lakh vs 4000: Swara Bhasker shares Hindu pilgrims vs Tablighi Jamaat 'statistics' to counter 'hypocrite' Babita Phogat

This is not the first time Babita made a controversial statement. Earlier this month, the Commonwealth Games Gold medalist had tweeted in Hindi: "फैला होगा चमगादड़ से तुम्हारे वहा।हमारे हिंदुस्तान में तो जाहिल सूअरों से फैल रहा है"

("At your place it (coronavirus) might have spread through bats, in Hindustan it spread through illiterate pigs.").

However, after facing severe backlash for her tweet, she took it down and put out a clarification. She said, "What else should I call those who attack doctors, police, nurses in this crisis."

"I have no motive to write against any particular caste. I have written against the attackers and will keep writing even further," she added.

The tweets also led to many asking for her account to be suspended, just like Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel, who incited hate on the micro blogging platform for by stating ‘mullahs and media should be lined up and shot dead’. Incidentally, Babita stood behind Rangoli stating that people on Twitter couldn't 'handle the truth'

In 2019, Phogat had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. She contested the Haryana Assembly elections, but lost to rebel BJP leader Sombir. She also donated Rs 1 lakh to the PM Cares Fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak in India.