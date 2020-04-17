Geeta Phogat defends sister Babita over bigoted tweet, says 'Hum needar hokar desh ke liye bolte rahege'

Earlier this month, the Commonwealth Games Gold medallist had tweeted in Hindi, "At your place it (coronavirus) might have spread through bats, in Hindustan it spread through illiterate pigs." However, she deleted the tweet later.

Meanwhile, Babita Phogat on Friday defended her statement against Tablighi Jamaat members and said she is no 'Zaira Wasim' and would not get bogged down by any kind of threat.

"Over the past few days, I posted a few tweets, after that, I started to get threatening messages on my social media handles, I would like to tell them that I am no Zaira Wasim, I would not get threatened, I have always fought for my country, I stand by my tweets, I wrote nothing wrong," Phogat told ANI.

"I posted the tweets who spread the coronavirus, I would like to ask all of you to tell me whether it isn't true that Tablighi Jamaat members indeed spread coronavirus, if they had not gathered, we would have gotten rid of the virus by now. I will always speak the truth, she added.