Geeta Phogat defends sister Babita over bigoted tweet, says 'Hum needar hokar desh ke liye bolte rahege'

Wrestler Geeta Phogat on Friday has defended her sister Babita over the later's bigoted tweet which called the Tabhligi Jamaat members as the biggest problem in India in the wake of the rising number of novel coronavirus cases.
Taking to Twitter, Geeta Phogat wrote in Hindi, "We play for the country 'fearlessly' and we will continue to be 'fearless' in the interest of the country."
Earlier on Wednesday, Geeta Phogat said, "Coronavirus is India's second biggest problem. Illiterate Jamaatis remain the biggest problem in India."
Earlier this month, the Commonwealth Games Gold medallist had tweeted in Hindi, "At your place it (coronavirus) might have spread through bats, in Hindustan it spread through illiterate pigs." However, she deleted the tweet later.
Meanwhile, Babita Phogat on Friday defended her statement against Tablighi Jamaat members and said she is no 'Zaira Wasim' and would not get bogged down by any kind of threat.
"Over the past few days, I posted a few tweets, after that, I started to get threatening messages on my social media handles, I would like to tell them that I am no Zaira Wasim, I would not get threatened, I have always fought for my country, I stand by my tweets, I wrote nothing wrong," Phogat told ANI.
"I posted the tweets who spread the coronavirus, I would like to ask all of you to tell me whether it isn't true that Tablighi Jamaat members indeed spread coronavirus, if they had not gathered, we would have gotten rid of the virus by now. I will always speak the truth, she added.
