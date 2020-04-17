Babita Phogat gets criticism and support on Twitter after bigoted tweet that said 'Jahil Jamatis' are bigger problem than coronavirus in India

Twitter was abuzz with two hashtags that were doing the rounds after wrestler Babita Phogat’s controversial tweets that said that the Tablighi Jamaat was the biggest danger in India, followed by coronavirus.
This is not the first time Babita made a controversial statement. Earlier this month, the Commonwealth Games Gold medallist had tweeted in Hindi: "फैला होगा चमगादड़ से तुम्हारे वहा।हमारे हिंदुस्तान में तो जाहिल सूअरों से फैल रहा है"
("At your place it (coronavirus) might have spread through bats, in Hindustan it spread through illiterate pigs.").
After facing severe backlash for her tweet, Phogat took it down and put out a clarification. She said, "What else should I call those who attack doctors, police, nurses in this crisis."
"I have no motive to write against any particular caste. I have written against the attackers and will keep writing even further," she added.
The Tablighi Jamaat congregation took place early last month in the national capital's West Nizamuddin area.
So far, her account hasn’t been suspended by Twitter, although the hashtag #suspendbabitaphogat has cropped up on social media
However, another hashtag #supportbabitaphogat cropped up at the same time.
On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s account was suspended. The Twitter user loves spewing hatred on social media platform and loves to engage and slam liberals.
Reacting to the Mordabad incident, she had written: “A Jamati died of corona when police and doctors went to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media, make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead. f****k the history they may call us nazis, who cares, life is more important than fake image."
Rangoli is a serial abuser who is known for spewing bigoted views and while Twitter appears very lax when it comes to suspending bigots, even Jack Dorsey’s laissez faire approach to hate speech seems to have been unable to deal with Rangoli’s latest epiphany.
Incidentally, Babita stood behind Rangoli stating that people on Twitter couldn't 'handle the truth'
