Babita Phogat gets criticism and support on Twitter after bigoted tweet that said 'Jahil Jamatis' are bigger problem than coronavirus in India

Twitter was abuzz with two hashtags that were doing the rounds after wrestler Babita Phogat’s controversial tweets that said that the Tablighi Jamaat was the biggest danger in India, followed by coronavirus.

This is not the first time Babita made a controversial statement. Earlier this month, the Commonwealth Games Gold medallist had tweeted in Hindi: "फैला होगा चमगादड़ से तुम्हारे वहा।हमारे हिंदुस्तान में तो जाहिल सूअरों से फैल रहा है"

("At your place it (coronavirus) might have spread through bats, in Hindustan it spread through illiterate pigs.").

After facing severe backlash for her tweet, Phogat took it down and put out a clarification. She said, "What else should I call those who attack doctors, police, nurses in this crisis."

"I have no motive to write against any particular caste. I have written against the attackers and will keep writing even further," she added.

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation took place early last month in the national capital's West Nizamuddin area.

So far, her account hasn’t been suspended by Twitter, although the hashtag #suspendbabitaphogat has cropped up on social media