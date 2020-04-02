‘In Hindustan coronavirus was spread by illiterate pigs’: Babita Phogat lashes out at ‘Nizamuddin idiots’

On Thursday, wrestler and Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Babita Phogat appeared to target members of a certain community when she called out the gathering at Nizamuddin.
She wrote on Twitter in Hindi: “फैला होगा चमगादड़ से तुम्हारे वहा। हमारे हिंदुस्तान में तो जाहिल सूअरों से फैल रहा है (At your place it might have spread through bats, in Hindustan it spread through illiterate pigs).”
Leaving in no doubt who she was targeting, she helpfully added the hash tag Nizamuddin idiots to her post.
Her post has since then garnered over 37 thousand likes and over 10 thousand retweets. At the same time, many have criticised her for the post. Some even took to posting pictures of other gatherings that were organised by other communities.
"Record amount of bigotry, hate, and fake news in just 17 words. You should get Gold Medal for his achievement..!!" criticised one Twitter user.
"Utterly derogatory and hateful comments beyond imagination," said another.
"Right. 100% right," applauded a third.
"Someone had to say it," said another user.
Earlier, Phogat had donated Rs 1 lakh to the PM Cares Fund to fight coronavirus outbreak in India.
In 2019, Phogat had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. She contested the Haryana Assembly elections, but lost to rebel BJP leader Sombir.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)