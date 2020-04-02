‘In Hindustan coronavirus was spread by illiterate pigs’: Babita Phogat lashes out at ‘Nizamuddin idiots’

On Thursday, wrestler and Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Babita Phogat appeared to target members of a certain community when she called out the gathering at Nizamuddin.

She wrote on Twitter in Hindi: “फैला होगा चमगादड़ से तुम्हारे वहा। हमारे हिंदुस्तान में तो जाहिल सूअरों से फैल रहा है (At your place it might have spread through bats, in Hindustan it spread through illiterate pigs).”

Leaving in no doubt who she was targeting, she helpfully added the hash tag Nizamuddin idiots to her post.