10 times Amitabh Bachchan knocked us over with his insane transformations

The use of prosthetics to bring a character to life or add special features isn’t a new discovery for films. The techniques may vary, but the actor to don them with ease and also appeal to the audience as convincing, is none other than the legend, Amitabh Bachchan. As Big B turns 77 today, here’s a rundown of all the times the mega star blew us away with his stunning transformations onscreen.
Gulabo Sitabo
Amitabh Bachchan will be seen rocking the look of an old bespectacled Muslim man with a fat nose in this upcoming flick. He went on to reveal that it took almost three hours for him to get into that look everyday on the sets of the film. Gulabo Sitabo also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and is directed by Shoojit Sircar.
Shahenshah
This film is remembered for the famous dialogue "Rishtey mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai...naam hai Shahenshah". But it’s not just that, Amitabh’s dual role, one as a cop and the other as a vigilante dressed up in a spectacular attire. The now iconic costume that Amitabh donned in this movie weighed almost 18 kg.
Eklavya: The Royal Guard
Although the film was a major box office disappointment, the film was chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars to be considered for nomination in the Best Foreign Film category in 2007. In the film Amitabh was seen wearing Rajasthani attire, with a turban and a curved mustache with beard.
Chehre
Another upcoming film of Big B is Chehre, which also has him sport a thick and long beard that is tied at the end. In some of the pictures released, he can be seen wearing a suit and muffler around his neck. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy and Raahgir Yadav with Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Bachchan may have had a smaller role in the film, but his avatar in the film is one to remember. He is seen wearing a saffron shawl paired with a thick grey mustache and beard. He played the role of Gosaayi Venkanna, the guru of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, which is essayed by Chiranjeevi.
Thugs of Hindostan
The multi-starrer that tanked on the box office saw Amitabh do some serious stunts even at this age. The period drama saw the actor play Khudabaksh Jhaazi (Azaad), a commander of the Thugs. Here also he sported a heavy beard with long hair.
102 Not Out
In order to play Rishi Kapoor’s father onscreen, Amitabh had to sport an older look that made him look a hundred plus in age. A lot of prosthetics and make up was used to nail the right the look.
Jhoom Barabar Jhoom
This multi-starrer had Bachchan sport a look similar to an artist who played bugle and sang and danced on the streets. Big B was seen wearing multi-coloured patchwork long coat with beaded hair and head covered with a hat decorated with ribbons, flowers and feathers.
Paa
Amitabh Bachchan stunned his fans when he played the role of a 12-year-old kid Auro, who suffered from a rare genetic disorder called progeria. It took a team of international make-up artists to perfect the look. ‘Paa’ also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan as Auro’s parents.
Cheeni Kum
This unconventional narrative saw Amitabh romancing Tabu who is less than half his age. He plays the role of a chef and rocked a pony tail and white French-beard in the movie.
