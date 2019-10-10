Shweta Nanda shares a cute throwback picture with dad Amitabh Bachchan ahead of his birthday

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda decided to treat friends with a throwback picture of her and her father. She shared an adorable childhood picture and captioned it, "Home is not a place, it is a person."
Shweta recently also shared a picture of her daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda.
On Daughter’s Day, she shared an old picture with her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.. She wrote, "The level of drama has only risen over the years. Nonetheless #happydaughtersday I you Chee- zu (please return my t shirt)", she wrote alongside the picture.
Shweta Bachchan also shared a picture of her Grandma Tez Bachchan. She wrote a sweet message for her late Daadi and spoke about how she's learnt a lot from her.
Shweta keeps her social media updated by sharing pictures of her and her family. Recently, Shweta had shared a picture of her Jaisalmer vacation.
Shweta married Nikhil Nanda in 1997 and is a mother of two kids Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.
