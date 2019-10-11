Amitabh Bachchan turns 77: Here are his films outside of Bollywood

Be it in 'Deewar', 'Shehenshah' or 'Bhootnath', watching Amitabh Bachchan onscreen has always been a delight! The actor who rings in his 77th birthday on Friday has had a career spanning over 40 years in not only Bollywood but other vernacular language films as well.

With a whole gamut of roles, and a resume boasting of iconic films including 'Sholay', 'Zanzeer', 'Don', 'Agneepath', 'Coolie' among others, the Padma Shri awardee has had his stints in the Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu and Hollywood films too. However, much of it has remained unacknowledged.

What better day than his 77th birthday to take a look at his works in other languages as well.

So, here's a look at some of his undiscovered outings in Bengali to English cinema.

Anusandhan (1981)