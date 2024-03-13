Aamir Khan Birthday: 10 Best Films Of The Actor & Where to Watch Them On OTT

10 Best Films Of Aamir Khan & Where to Watch Them On OTT | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Aamir Khan celebrates his birthday on March 14. The 59-year-old dedicated actor is currently shooting for his next film Sitaare Zameen Par. He has confirmed that the film Sitaare Zameen Par will be released during Christmas this year.

On his birthday, let's have a look at some of his best movies till date and where can those be streamed on OTT:

Lagaan

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, was released theatrically in 2001. It was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan himself. It is one of the biggest blockbusters of the actor. Lagaan grossed Rs 263 crore in India and this made it the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2001 after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The film is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Dangal

Dangal is a biographical sports drama that was released theatrically in 2016. The film was produced by Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan under the Walt Disney Company. It was a commercial success and set many records at the box office, including being one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The film grossed over Rs 2000 crore worldwide. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Ghajini

Ghajini is a Hindi action thriller and theatrically it was released in 2008. The film is directed and written by AR Murugadoss. It was inspired by the American film Memento. The film was the largest Bollywood release at that time. You can watch the thrilling film on ZEE5 and Prime Video.

3 idiots

3 Idiots is a comedy-drama and theatrically it was released in 2009. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film earned nearly Rs 500 crore at the box office. You can watch 3 Idiots on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai is a comedy-drama and theatrically it was released in 2001. The film was directed and written by Farhan Akhtar. Though it was moderately successful at the box office back then, it has achieved a cult status over the years. You can watch the film on various streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV and YouTube.

Fanaa

Fanaa is a romantic thriller and theatrically it was released in 2006. It was directed by Kunal Kohli. The film received several awards for the praiseworthy performances by the entire cast. The film is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

Raja Hindustani

Raja Hindustani is again a romantic drama directed by Dharmesh Darshan. It was theatrically released in 1996. It is one of the most loved films of Aamir Khan. You can watch the film on Prime Video and Jio Cinema.

PK

PK is an Indian science fiction comedy-drama and was released theatrically in 2014. It is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Despite several controversies, the film is one of the highest grossers of Aamir Khan. You can watch the film on Sonyliv and Netflix.

Secret Superstar

Secret Superstar is a musical drama and it was released theatrically in 2017. The film was directed by Advait Chandan. You can watch the film on Netflix.

Taare Zameen Par

The list will be incomplete without Taare Zameen Par, which released in theaters in 2007. The film was directed by Aamir Khan as well, along with Amole Gupta. You can watch this emotional movie on Netflix.