 Aamir Khan’s video dancing with Aishwarya Rai on DDLJ song Tujhe Dekha Toh goes viral on his birthday; WATCH
The two actors never worked together in a film, so the source of the video in question is still not known.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Aamir Khan | Photo File

Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today. The actor, who has been in the business for several decades, prefers to avoid social media.He has given a number of blockbuster movies but is taking a big break from films after the failure of his last movie, Laal Singh Chaddha.

While the superstar is celebrating his birthday with family and close friends, an interesting turn of events took the internet by storm. What, exactly? 

Well, an old video of Aamir Khan dancing to the tunes of the DDLJ song ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jana Sanam’ is going increasingly viral on the internet.

article-image

The surprising viral clip

In this video, which is spreading like wildfire on the internet, you will see Aishwarya Rai in a beautiful pink lehenga, dancing with Aamir Khan, who is seen in casuals.

The two actors have never collaborated on a film so far, and hence, this throwback video makes netizens wonder when it happened.

This viral video of the two dancing to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s song Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jana Sanam was first shared by the Instagram handle Bollywood Direct, after which it started spreading like wildfire.

article-image

Aamir Khan’s upcoming projects

Aamir Khan last appeared in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan last year. The film was largely targeted by boycott trends and failed miserably at the box office.

Since then, he hasn’t released any of his projects. He has reportedly taken a break from the movies, as he stated that he wants to spend some time with his family.

As per reports, Aamir Khan was also offered a film by KGF director Prashant Neel, which stars Jr. NTR in the lead role. Besides this, he is also expected to join YRF’s spy universe.

article-image
