THIS is what The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra has to say about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan coming together for the docu-series

The much-talked about docu-series The Romantics, which is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF and its cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years, released on February 14 on Netflix to unanimous acclaim and love.

On the three Khans coming together for the first time in the digital space for this docu-series, director Smriti Mundhra says, “While it’s pure coincidence that the three Khans – SRK, Salman and Aamir – appear together for the first time in The Romantics, in retrospect it makes sense. All three of these legends have shared an intimate professional and personal relationship with Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra, and for that reason they were each on my list of hopeful interviews. Besides being huge stars, they are also leaders of Indian cinema and having them in The Romantics added so much insight to the series.”

Besides the three Khans, it also features megastars like Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma to name a few.

