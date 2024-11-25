Who Is Rounak Khatri? Know All About The New Face Of DUSU As NSUI Wins Presidential Election

Instagram

The results of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections have been announced. The congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has secured the top position in the central panel after a gap of seven years.

NSUI candidate Rounak Khatri won the presidential race, defeating Rishabh Chaudhary of the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad by over 1,300 votes. Khatri received 20,207 votes, while Chaudhary garnered 18,864 votes.

Who is DUSU 2024 president Rounak Khatri?

Rounak, also known as the "Matka Man of DU," got his nickname due to his initiative of placing water pots on campus during the hot summer months. He also filed a petition in court regarding water issues on campus, which led to a resolution. His unique campaigning style and commitment to students' rights have increased his popularity among students.

As per reports, Rounak comes from a supportive family; his father is a businessman, and his mother is a homemaker. His political journey began in 2024 when he joined the NSUI, as he was not affiliated with any political party before that. His slogan, "From the countryside to DU," reflects his dedication to student welfare.

The DUSU elections for 2024 took place on September 27, with 145,000 eligible voters participating. The announcement of the results was delayed due to incidents of defacement of public property by DUSU candidates.

Initially scheduled for September 28, the results was delayed due to legal challenges. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used to elect central panel members, including the president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary. These machines were securely stored in a strong room, monitored by police 24 hours a day, for two months.