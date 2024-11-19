DU & JNU Suspends Physical Classes; Move Classes Online Amid Air Pollution Crisis

PTI

Due to the deteriorating air quality, Delhi University (DU) has announced that all classes will be conducted online until November 23, 2024. Regular in-person classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, November 25, 2024.

An official notification from the university stated, "The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi & NCR has deteriorated to an alarmingly high index. In the larger interest of students of the Colleges and the Departments of the University of Delhi, it has been decided that the classes shall be conducted in Online Mode till Saturday, November 23, 2024."

The university further clarified that, "Regular classes in physical mode to resume from Monday, November 25, 2024. The schedule of Examinations and Interviews shall remain unchanged."

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also followed suit, confirming that online classes will continue until November 22, 2024.

However, both DU and JNU clarified that the schedules for exams and interviews would remain unaffected despite the switch to online instruction.

The decision comes after the Delhi government declared the worsening air quality a "medical emergency" and urged educational institutions to adopt preventive measures to safeguard public health.

Poor weather conditions and stubble burning have been identified as the primary contributors to the city's deteriorating air quality. In response, many schools and colleges in the region have already transitioned to online classes, prioritizing student and staff safety amid the hazardous pollution levels.

(With agency inputs)