West Bengal NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Choice-Filling Last Date Today At wbmcc.nic.in

The round 1 result will have the names of candidates who have been allotted seats in various medical colleges across the state.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023

West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (WB-NEET UG) counselling 2023 round 1 choice-filling process will conclude today, August 2. Candidates who have completed the registration process can fill in their choices for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in state medical and dental colleges through the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

After the completion of the choice-filling process, the WB NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 result will be announced on August 5 after 4 PM. The round 1 result will have the names of candidates who have been allotted seats in various medical colleges across the state.

Following the result publication, allotted candidates will need to report to complete the admission process from August 7 to August 9, 2023, between 11 AM to 4 PM. It is necessary to report to the respective allotted institutes with their requisite original documents, fees and documents.

The verification of these documents is an essential step in the admission process, and once successfully re-verified, candidates will be granted admission to their allotted seats. 

West Bengal NEET 2023 counselling is conducted based on the NEET exam. Therefore, candidates need to qualify for the NEET 2023 entrance exam and have their names listed in the state merit list to be eligible for the counselling process. The counselling for West Bengal MBBS courses is conducted in two rounds, and if necessary, an additional mop-up round will be conducted by the authorities.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW), Kolkata is responsible for the MBBS/BDS admissions in the state.

