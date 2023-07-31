Maha NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today, Direct Link Here

Representational Pic

According to the State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra, the registration period for the NEET UG Counselling 2023 will expire today, July 31. For the registration process, interested and qualified applicants should go to the official website, cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023.

Previously, the deadline for applications was July 29. On July 24, 2023, registration for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 exam opened. According to the official website, "NEET UG 2023 Registration and Form Filling has been Extended up to 31/07/2023."

As per the revised schedule, today is also the last date for fee payment and uploading of documents.

Online Registration and Session Apply (Common for All Courses) MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O): July 31, 2023

Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O): July 31, 2023

Uploading of colored scanned copies of Original Requisite Documents on the portal as per the list. Documents will be verified online: July 31, 2023

Publication of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: July 31, 2023

Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS and BDS courses: August 1, 2023

Online Filling of Preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: August 1 to 3, 2023

Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: August 4, 2023

Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque: August 5 to 9, 2023.

- Visit the official website, i.e., cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login.

- On the homepage, click on the 'New Registration' tab.

- A new page will appear on the screen.

- Register yourself and proceed to fill in the application.

- Pay the application fee.

- Submit your application and take a printout of it for future reference.

