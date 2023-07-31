Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins At bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins | Representational Pic

Bihar has started the registration process for NEET PG Counselling 2023, offering aspiring medical candidates a chance to pursue their postgraduate studies in various medical specialities. The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is conducting the counselling process for candidates who have qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) examination.

Candidates from all categories must pay ₹2200 for non-refundable counselling and registration fees online only using a credit card, debit card, net banking account, or UPI.

Steps for register for Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), which is bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the NEET PG Counselling 2023 registration link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Fill in the required personal and academic details in the registration form.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents, including NEET PG scorecard, educational certificates, and photographs.

Step 5: Pay the counselling registration fee through the available online payment options.

Step 6: Submit the completed registration form and keep a printout of the acknowledgement for future reference.

It is important for candidates to stay updated with the official website for any announcements or changes in the counselling schedule. Candidates will be able to edit applications from August 6. The PGMAC 2023 rank card will be released on August 9.

The last date to register for the PGMAC 2023 is August 5.

