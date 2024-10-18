WBJEEB Releases Round 2 Seat Allotment Results for JELET 2024: Here's How To Download

Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the results for the second round of seat allotment for the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) Counselling 2024. Candidates who took part in the exam can now view their allotment status by visiting the official WBJEEB website, wbjeeb.nic.in, and logging in with their credentials.

To confirm their allotted seats, candidates must pay a seat acceptance fee of ₹5,000 and report to their designated institutes for document verification and admission between October 18 and October 20, 2024.

Steps to Check WBJEE JELET 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results:

Go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

Find the JELET section on the homepage.

Click on the link for the round 2 seat allotment results.

Log in using your credentials and download the result.

Pay the seat acceptance fee and continue with the admission process.

The JELET 2024 examination facilitates lateral entry into the second year of four-year bachelor’s degree programs in Engineering, Technology, and Pharmacy (excluding Architecture) at universities, government colleges, and self-financing engineering institutions in West Bengal.